Renew or return library books by February 17!

After multiple due date extensions because of the pandemic, starting Feb. 1, 2021, all materials checked out from the UC Berkeley Library have regular due dates. Patrons with materials checked out before Sept. 1, 2020, are urged to renew or return them by Feb. 17, 2021, before the system marks the items as overdue and blocks their account.

Any item that allows renewals and does not have a hold placed by another user can be renewed through My OskiCat. The Library has temporarily removed the limit on the number of times items can be renewed. Upon logging in to My OskiCat, you will see a list of items you have checked out and any options for renewing.

If another user has placed a hold on an item, you will not be able to renew it and are asked to return it to Doe Library’s outdoor book drops or by mail as soon as possible.

After Feb. 17, the system considers any items that were due on Feb. 1 to be overdue and places a block on the account, preventing the borrower from being able to renew items themselves. The block is lifted once overdue items are returned.

Interlibrary loans cannot be renewed online, but extensions can be requested through ILL at cuy@library.berkeley.edu.

To arrange the return of artworks borrowed through the Graphic Arts Loan Collection, please contact Scott Peterson at speterso@berkeley.edu. If you have questions about renewals and returns, please contact Library Privileges staff at privdesk@library.berkeley. edu.