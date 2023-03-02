Q&A with Nehal Eldeeb: Closing the gap between science and practice

Nehal Eldeeb

Berkeley Social Welfare Ph.D. student

Nehal Eldeeb is one of 13 doctoral students in the U.S. awarded the Grand Challenges for Social Work (GCSW) fellowship for her project addressing the Grand Challenge of Ensuring Healthy Development for All Youth entitled “Centering Parent Voice: Exploring Parents’ Needs and Preferences.”

The GCSW is a singular initiative that champions social progress powered by science that awards fellowships to doctoral students committed to tackling some of our nation’s biggest societal challenges. Fellows will join the GCSW mentoring program and receive a $3,000 stipend to support research that better connects their dissertation or capstone project to the people and communities they are studying.

In our Q&A below, learn more about Nehal’s research project, and what inspires her.