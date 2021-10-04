The Rancho Academy for grad students considering jobs in the California Community College system

Graduate students (or recent graduates) interested in careers in the California Community College system are encouraged to submit applications to The Rancho Academy. This academy is designed to broaden the spectrum of skills-building in an effort to create cohorts of potential employees whose understanding and application of diversity principles will be elevated above the average candidate.

Through specialized trainings, mentorship and career development, future employees and leaders will be challenged and encouraged to expand the dimensions of knowledge on careers in the California Community College system.

Eligibility Criteria:

Authorized to work in the U.S.;

A graduate student or recent (MA, MS, Doctorate) graduate (2 years or less)

Highly motivated in seeking a career in the California Community College system (faculty or administration) and meets the Minimum Qualifications in academic or vocational subject area as specified by the 2018 Chancellor’s Office Minimum Qualifications Handbook (see link below);

Less than one year (1) of paid administration, professional teaching, counseling or library services experience;

Commitment to completing the synchronous and asynchronous 10-week training program and active engagement with the assigned mentor;

Complete all follow-up sessions as directed by the program.

How to Apply: