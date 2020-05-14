Free Digital Access to Nature Research Journal and Online Courses

UC Berkeley’s Visiting Researcher Scholar and Postdoc Affairs (VSPA) program is proud to offer our affiliates and UC Berkeley graduate students access to a Nature Masterclasses subscription, which will allow you access to an online course in scientific writing and publishing, taught by editors from the Nature research journals.
Who is the course for?
Students and researchers in the natural sciences. UC Berkeley researchers have access to an online course in scientific writing and publishing and effective collaboration in research.
How will the course benefit me?
Learn how to write and publish a great research paper. Nature also has a special collection freely available for researchers on the COVID-19 pandemic. Access the collection here.
What do I need to do?
Visit masterclasses.nature.com and register.
Note: when you register and log in for the first time, make sure you’re connected to our institution’s internet (or connect remotely via VPN if you’re off-campus).
Questions? Email vspa@berkeley.edu.