Competition For Most Patentable Capstone Project Idea – 6/30/21

| by Ashley Villanueva
student looking at chemistry slide
Photo: Timothy Vernon, MEng ’17.

The College of Engineering Office for Post-Baccalaureate Programs and the UC Berkeley Chief Innovation & Entrepreneurship Officer are happy to announce the Competition for the Most Patentable Innovation for Students. Eligible projects include: capstone, coursework, hackathons, and/or independent research. 

Individuals and teams chosen to participate in the pilot will receive feedback from a variety of campus partners including the Associate Dean for Post-Baccalaureate Programs at the College of Engineering, UC Berkeley Chief Innovation & Entrepreneurship Officer, Intellectual Property & Industry Research Alliances Office, and Berkeley Law.
 

Students and teams that advance to the final round of the pilot will receive support with the patent filing process and the first stage of patent filing — the provisional patent — will be covered.

Categories: May 2021, Opportunities