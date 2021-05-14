Competition For Most Patentable Capstone Project Idea – 6/30/21

The College of Engineering Office for Post-Baccalaureate Programs and the UC Berkeley Chief Innovation & Entrepreneurship Officer are happy to announce the Competition for the Most Patentable Innovation for Students. Eligible projects include: capstone, coursework, hackathons, and/or independent research.

Individuals and teams chosen to participate in the pilot will receive feedback from a variety of campus partners including the Associate Dean for Post-Baccalaureate Programs at the College of Engineering, UC Berkeley Chief Innovation & Entrepreneurship Officer, Intellectual Property & Industry Research Alliances Office, and Berkeley Law.