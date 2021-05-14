Competition For Most Patentable Capstone Project Idea – 6/30/21

The College of Engineering Office for Post-Baccalaureate Programs and the UC Berkeley Chief Innovation & Entrepreneurship Officer are happy to announce the Competition for the Most Patentable Innovation for Students. Eligible projects include: capstone, coursework, hackathons, and/or independent research.
Students and teams that advance to the final round of the pilot will receive support with the patent filing process and the first stage of patent filing — the provisional patent — will be covered.
-
If you are interested in the competition, please register for a Q&A session on Tuesday, May 11 at 4 p.m. Pacific Time.
-
The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Please note that the application form requires you to obtain support of your capstone advisor(s).