NGSO 2024 Presentations

We are so glad to have seen so many of you at Virtual and In-Person NGSO. It’s our hope that the program helped support your transition to UC Berkeley.

If you missed a session, below you can find a compilation of presentation decks and details from many of the presenters.

Another place that can be helpful is grad.berkeley.edu/students. Which includes a hub of resources and offering for graduate students.

What the Tech?! Navigating Tech Resources at UC Berkeley

Wellness, Recreation, and Play

GenEq: Your campus gender & sexuality resource center

The University Library: Your Partner in Research and Teaching

Top Ten Things UC Berkeley Graduate Students Should Learn About the Library

Innovation & Entrepreneurship Opportunities at UC Berkeley

Innovation & Entrepreneurship Presentation

Drop-in Innovation & Entrepreneurship Office Hour on Monday, September 23 from 2:00-2:45pm. Zoom link Meeting ID: 237 535 3943 Passcode: 2436



Basic Needs Center Overview

Grad CalFresh Clinic

Establishing Residency for Tuition Purposes

Cultivating a Respectful Graduate Community: Sexual Violence and Harassment

Getting Ready for Berkeley: A Guide to Financial Planning

The Center for Financial Wellness is here to support your financial wellness journey. You can schedule a one on one meeting with a peer Financial Wellness Coach, attend our workshops on various financial topics, or explore our free online tools like iGrad and CashCourse at your own pace, we’ve got you covered. Sign up for our newsletter today.

The Graduate Assembly: UC Berkeley’s Graduate Student Government