New Seminar for Graduate Students

UC Berkeley’s Humility, Unity, and Growth initiative is launching a UC Berkeley course titled “Demystify Masculinity in the Latinx Community” The course code is 21229. This course is being offered through the Department of Ethnic Studies.
Classes will take place on Wednesdays from 5-7 p.m.
- Community Building
- Leadership Styles
- Redefining Masculinity
- “Coming of Age”
- Mental Health, Self-Care and Community Care
- Gender Inequities in Professional Settings
- Gender, Sex, and Sexuality
- Healthy Relationships
- Identity
- Allyship and Advocacy
- Community Organizing
If you have any questions about this course, email HUGberkeley@gmail.com.