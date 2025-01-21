Mark Your Calendars for the 2025 Beyond Academia Conference

Interested in exploring your career options outside of academia? Beyond Academia’s annual flagship conference is a two-day event aimed at introducing PhD students and postdocs to career options beyond the academy. The conference will feature around 50 speakers with PhDs in the humanities and social sciences (HSS) and STEM, who successfully transitioned to non-academic careers in a variety of fields, from government to tech to arts and culture.

2025 Beyond Academia Conference

February 27-28, 2025

Online via Zoom

The conference will include:

keynote lectures

expert panels

professional development workshops

career resources

Registration is free and open to all graduate students and postdocs. Check out our website for more details about our previous events and access to the registration link, available in the next few weeks!

To ensure that you are immediately notified of when the registration link is live, subscribe to the Beyond Academia newsletter.

We look forward to seeing you there!