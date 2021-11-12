Introducing Our Graduate Writing Consultants

Thanks to generous funding provided by the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Student Services and Fees (CACSSF) and to Vice Provost and Graduate Dean Lisa García Bedolla, the Graduate Writing Center is pleased to have three Graduate Writing Consultants on its staff.

Graduate Writing Consultants assist with the development of online resources, facilitate writing groups, and are available for one-on-one consultations with UC Berkeley graduate students. These consultations are distinct from the professional development consultations, which are also available to graduate students through GradPro.

We invite you to make use of this wonderful writing resource. To schedule a one-on-one consultation with a Graduate Writing Consultant, please use this form.