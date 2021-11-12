Introducing Our Graduate Writing Consultants Published: November 12, 2021 By: Sabrina Soracco Thanks to generous funding provided by the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on Student Services and Fees (CACSSF) and to Vice Provost and Graduate Dean Lisa García Bedolla, the Graduate Writing Center is pleased to have three Graduate Writing Consultants on its staff. Graduate Writing Consultants assist with the development of online resources, facilitate writing groups, and are available for one-on-one consultations with UC Berkeley graduate students. These consultations are distinct from the professional development consultations, which are also available to graduate students through GradPro. We invite you to make use of this wonderful writing resource. To schedule a one-on-one consultation with a Graduate Writing Consultant, please use this form. Michael Arjun Banerjee I am a third-year doctoral student in Jurisprudence and Social Policy, studying American legal history. I have been working as a Graduate Writing Consultant since January 2020, with an emphasis on academic writing. Before coming to Berkeley, I earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School. At Harvard, I served as a Student Attorney with the Harvard Legal Aid Bureau and the Harvard Defenders, and also as Editor-in-Chief of the Harvard BlackLetter Law Journal. Ruth Rouvier (she/her)I am a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Linguistics. I am broadly interested in the relationship between language, identity, and well-being in indigenous and minoritized language communities, and my dissertation examines the role of emotions and motivation in language reclamation and revitalization. I’ve taught writing at UC Berkeley, UC Davis, and the University of Michigan, and at the high school level. I’ve also worked for federal and tribal governments and non-profit organizations, and have a background in grant writing and a particular interest in writing for multidisciplinary and nonacademic audiences. Caitlin Scholl (she/her)I am a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Comparative Literature. After receiving a B.A. in English from Reed College, I worked in the nonprofit sector for several years. Since coming to Berkeley, I have taught writing courses both on campus and at San Quentin State Prison through the Prison University Project. Currently, I am at work on a dissertation that focuses on literary and cinematic genre in the aftermath of austerity in several African countries, including Morocco, where I conducted research on a Fulbright grant.