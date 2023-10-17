How to Gain Skills and Connections at the 2023 Professional Profile Clinic

Graduate school is an exercise in juggling: every day, we practice handling the simultaneous responsibilities of being a researcher and teacher, mentor and mentee, academic and professional. But given how full our hands are at all times, adding another responsibility to the mix can feel overwhelming, if not impossible. That’s why a task like building a professional development portfolio can remain untouched for months or even years, though we know, theoretically, that it’s important for our long-term success.

If this conundrum sounds familiar, Beyond Academia’s Professional Profile Clinic (PPC) might be just the event for you. Beyond Academia (BA) is a non-profit organization run by Berkeley graduate students with the goal of empowering graduate students and postdoctoral scholars to expand their career options beyond the traditional academic track. BA’s annual Professional Profile Clinic (PPC) gives graduate students and postdocs nearing the end of their academic journey the opportunity to develop their professional portfolios. The event has three components: The first day begins with a workshop in which you learn how to optimize your LinkedIn profile and effectively use the website for networking. After that, you can sign up for a short résumé consultation with Berkeley career advisers and professional recruiters in which they give you individual feedback. The second day, you can get a free headshot by a professional photographer while enjoying snacks in the Ishi Courtyard of Dwinelle Hall.

You can sign up for just one event or participate in all three. The deadline to register is October 27, but don’t wait because space is limited! Individual résumé consultations will only be available for the first 40 registrants, while professional headshots will be available for the first 90.

The schedule for PPC 2023 is below:

LinkedIn workshop: Thursday, Nov. 2, 4:15-5pm on Zoom

Résumé review: Thursday, Nov. 2, 5-7pm on Zoom

Professional headshots: Friday, Nov. 3, 3:30-5pm in Ishi Courtyard

About the author: Yana Zlochistaya is a fifth-year Ph.D. student in the Department of Comparative LIterature. Her work focuses primarily on the history of Soviet translation of anglophone texts. Yana also serves as a Professional Development Liaison at GradPro.