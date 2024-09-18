Kicking Off the Year Right

This academic year, new and returning graduate students were welcomed back to campus with a plethora of fun and informative events. Whether you joined us at one or more of these events, we appreciated the opportunity to connect with you and hope you have a wonderful 2024-25 academic year! Grad-StravaganzaFor the fourth year in a row, we kicked off the new academic year with Grad-Stravaganza, a welcome event for new and returning graduate students! More than 1,000 students and their families celebrated the start of the new semester at the Campanile Esplanade on September 4. where they enjoyed tasty burritos, hot dogs, delicious cookies, and popsicles! With good music as the backdrop, students engaged in fun activities like making personalized tote bags, capturing memories in the 360° photo booth, face painting, and more. As a token of appreciation, Graduate Division staff handed out free cooler bags, keychains and bucket hats while graduate students reconnected with friends and met new peers. Previous SlideNext Slide Office for Graduate Diversity Welcome ReceptionOn September 3, the Office for Graduate Diversity (OGD) team gathered on the Faculty Lawn to welcome new students to campus. Students had the opportunity to mingle and connect with various graduate affinity groups as a live percussion band provided mellow tunes. Previous SlideNext Slide Inclusive Excellence Hub Open HouseJust two blocks from campus, the Inclusive Excellence Hub opened its doors on September 5 to host a day of connection and support for graduate students. Throughout the day, students filtered through the Hub to network with their peers, tour the space, and learn more about the resources available at the Hub. The first 100 Students were met with free t-shirts, while others who followed enjoyed tasty bites and had the opportunity to chat with Diversity and Community Fellows and other OGD staff. Previous SlideNext Slide