Kicking Off the Year Right

For the fourth year in a row, we kicked off the new academic year with Grad-Stravaganza, a welcome event for new and returning graduate students! More than 1,000 students and their families celebrated the start of the new semester at the Campanile Esplanade on September 4. where they enjoyed tasty burritos, hot dogs, delicious cookies, and popsicles! With good music as the backdrop, students engaged in fun activities like making personalized tote bags, capturing memories in the 360° photo booth, face painting, and more.

As a token of appreciation, Graduate Division staff handed out free cooler bags, keychains and bucket hats while graduate students reconnected with friends and met new peers.