Graduate Student Emergency Relief: The Impact of Philanthropy by the Numbers

The challenges facing students due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been severe. While all of our students have been impacted in some way, our most vulnerable communities, including disabled students, student parents, first-generation students and low-income students carry the greatest burden.
The Student Emergency Fund was created to provide direct, immediate support to Berkeley students who are experiencing unforeseen difficulties — including job loss or fewer resources to cover their personal and academic expenses — as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. To ensure the maximum number of students finish their Berkeley education, gifts to this fund support resources such as:
- Relocating students
- Housing expenses
- Food
- Essential items like household goods, clothing, and books
- Technology solutions for remote learning
Support by the Numbers
As of May 2020, graduate student support was provided for:
|
Area of Support
|
Students
|
Total Amount
|COVID-19 Relief
|120
|$142,000
|Rental Assistance
|30
|$110,400
|Grad e-loan Relief
|33
|$34,900
|Groceries
|162
|Berkeley CARES Award
for Graduate Students
|3281
|$3,308,963
Your support of this fund has deepened the resources we can provide our students to ensure they will stay on track with their academic and career goals.