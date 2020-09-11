Graduate Student Emergency Relief: The Impact of Philanthropy by the Numbers

The challenges facing students due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been severe. While all of our students have been impacted in some way, our most vulnerable communities, including disabled students, student parents, first-generation students and low-income students carry the greatest burden.

The Student Emergency Fund was created to provide direct, immediate support to Berkeley students who are experiencing unforeseen difficulties — including job loss or fewer resources to cover their personal and academic expenses — as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. To ensure the maximum number of students finish their Berkeley education, gifts to this fund support resources such as:

Relocating students

Housing expenses

Food

Essential items like household goods, clothing, and books

Technology solutions for remote learning

Support by the Numbers

As of May 2020, graduate student support was provided for:



Area of Support Students Total Amount COVID-19 Relief 120 $142,000 Rental Assistance 30 $110,400 Grad e-loan Relief 33 $34,900 Groceries 162 Berkeley CARES Award

for Graduate Students 3281 $3,308,963

Your support of this fund has deepened the resources we can provide our students to ensure they will stay on track with their academic and career goals.