Graduate Remote Instruction Innovation Fellows Program – Apply by Nov. 23

UC Berkeley’s GSI Teaching and Resource Center seeks to hire graduate students for its Graduate Remote Instruction Innovation Fellows Program. Fellows will work to develop high-quality approaches for remote instruction for spring and summer 2021 courses.

The program is intended for graduate students teaching discussion sections or stand-alone courses (e.g., Reading & Composition, studios, or foreign languages), and those GSIs who are assisting a faculty member in revising a course to be taught remotely in the spring or summer.

The program will enable GSIs to design integrated lesson plans, learning activities, and courses for the remote environment driven by learning outcomes and principles of inclusion; make decisions about the best use of synchronous and asynchronous activities based on research on learning; design legitimate assignments and assessments appropriate for the course and learning context; come away with demonstrated skills in creating a bCourse site, modules, pages, quizzes, announcements, and a plan to use Zoom and bCourses for the purpose of community building and collaboration.

Fellows will be expected to devote approximately 70 hours to the program from December 7, 2020 to January 15, 2021 and participants will receive a stipend of $2,000 and a Certificate in Remote Instruction.

The deadline to apply is Monday, November 23, 2020.

If you have any questions regarding this program, please email gsi@berkeley.edu.