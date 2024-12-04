Graduate Apartments Available this Spring

As we wrap up the fall semester and look ahead to spring, the UC Berkeley Housing team would like to let you know that we still have openings for graduate students who want to live in campus apartments for the spring. If you have not yet secured housing, we encourage you to apply now through the UC Berkeley Housing Portal.

If you apply by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 6, we’ll get back to you by Friday, December 13 so you’ll be able to relax over winter break, knowing your housing plans are set.

Campus housing is the most convenient option, especially if you’re looking for housing last-minute. We have a straightforward application process, you won’t have to pay a large upfront deposit, and most units are fully furnished, with wi-fi and some utilities included. All of our graduate apartments feature single bedrooms.

We currently have openings for Spring 2025 (through July 31) in most of our graduate apartment complexes, all conveniently located either close to campus or near public transportation. If you would like to reside with another student, please email [email protected] and provide us with their name, SID, and email address. We can do our best to accommodate your roommate request.

Off-Campus Housing

If you are not interested in on campus housing and are still searching for off-campus housing, our team at Off-Campus Rental Services (formerly Cal Rentals) would be happy to assist you! They offer a free off-campus housing listings service, a roommate-matching service and access to professional staff who are happy to help advise you. Just call (510) 643-6544 or send an email to [email protected].

Save the Date: On-Campus Housing Fair on Dec. 4

Get a head start on planning your housing for next year! The On-Campus Housing Resource Fair will be on December 4 from 11-2pm in Stephens Lounge in the Student Union MLK Building. It is open to both undergrad and graduate students to learn about on-campus housing opportunities.