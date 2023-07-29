GenEq Welcome Events

Grad Women* Connect • Wed, Sept 13, 2023 • TBA • GenEq, 202 Chávez Center

Connect with fellow women* & femme graduate students to build community, hear about graduate resources, and have fun! Refreshments will be served. (*all who experience life through the lens of woman in body, spirit, identity – past, present, future, and fluid)

QTPie: A Queer, Trans, LGBTQ+ Welcome Event • Fri, Sept 15, 2023 • TBA • GenEq, 202 Chávez Center

Longing for Queer/Trans community? Seeking Queer/Trans resources? Wanna meet new friends? Highlights include food and the chance to meet LGBTQ+ organizations to hear about the experiences and resources they have to offer!

Women* & Femmes Welcome • Wed, Sept 20, 2023 • TBA • GenEq, 202 Chávez Center

Connect with other students invested in making space, learn about campus resources, and help us build community for women* and femmes. Learn about women’s organizations on campus and play carnival games to win fun prizes. Refreshments will be served. (*all who experience life through the lens of woman in body, spirit, identity – past, present, future, and fluid)

LGBTQ+ Grad Welcome Thurs, Sept 21, 2023 • TBA • GenEq, 202 Chávez Center

Seeking Queer & Trans community? Looking for Queer & Trans resources? Want to connect with new friends? Highlights include food and the chance to meet fellow LGBTQ+ graduate students, hear about graduate resources, and more!

RISE! 2023 Women* Leader Awards CommUNITY Celebration Thurs, Sept 28, 2023 • 5pm • Chevron Auditorium, International House, 2299 Piedmont Ave, Berkeley, CA 94720

RISE! Awards ceremony and commUNITY celebration highlighting the exceptional endeavors and efforts of women* leaders as they continue to support and empower our community of Berkeley women* through their participation in community engagement and advocacy. (*all who experience life through the lens of woman in body, spirit, identity – past, present, future, and fluid)