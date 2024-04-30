Gabriel Trujillo Memorial Field Work Scholarship

The Graduate Assembly is offering one annual scholarship of $6,000 to support a graduate student conducting field work in Indigenous survivance, Indigenous land and ecosystem stewardship, and/or botany. The scholarship funds may be used for any of the following expenses:

Graduate student field work stipend

Undergraduate student or research assistant stipend

Community partner stipend (only up to $3,000 of the $6,000 can be allotted for this)

Field work food, supplies, and equipment

Field work travel expenses, including but not limited to flights, lodging, fuel, and vehicle rentals

Field work insurance

Applicants will be required to either have a field safety plan or draft one if awarded the funds. To apply, complete this application by May 24, 2024. Please email [email protected] with questions.