If you are a Berkeley student without the resources you need to engage in the online environment this Fall semester, apply now for a free loan of hardware from the Student Technology Equity Program (STEP). Hardware, including a free loaner laptop, Wi-Fi hotspot, or other peripherals (e.g. webcam, headphones, etc.) can be checked-out up to four years. It is due to be returned to STEP upon graduation or sooner if a student ceases to make satisfactory academic progress. Eligibility is based on a combination of factors which include financial need, previous support received, and instructional role (e.g. GSI).

Students who apply by July 15, 2020, and who meet eligibility requirements, will get hardware mailed to their home in time for the start of Fall 2020 instruction while supplies last. After that date, applications will continue to be accepted and assistance will be provided until our inventory is depleted.

After you submit your application, STEP will verify your eligibility by email to inform you about whether a device that meets your needs is available. Applicants who apply before July 15, 2020 will get a confirmation email by early August, 2020.

Complete this application form by July 15th to meet the priority application deadline!

If you have questions, please email ucbstep@berkeley.edu.