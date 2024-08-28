From Classroom to Courtroom: Berkeley Law Student’s Fight for Justice

A Journey Rooted in ServiceJD candidate at UC Berkeley School of Law, Alice Choi, exemplifies resilience and commitment to public service amidst her educational journey. Originally on track to graduate in 2025, Alice took a year-long maternity leave, adjusting her graduation timeline to 2026. Her path to Berkeley Law was influenced by a deep-rooted desire to continue serving the community she has grown to call home. “I moved to the Bay Area fifteen years ago to work with Teach For America and built a life here,” Alice explains. “Berkeley Law stood out to me because of its strong commitment to public service, which resonates with my career goals.” Balancing Motherhood and Law SchoolWith a background in education and a passion for youth law, Alice aims to channel her experiences into a career that addresses systemic issues affecting marginalized communities. “I’m considering avenues like juvenile defense, education law, or child welfare,” she shares thoughtfully. Alice credits Berkeley Law’s supportive environment and dedicated career development resources for helping her navigate her goals. She notes the importance of the career development office and how it has guided her towards opportunities that work towards her aspirations. We need to rethink how we approach criminal justice and prioritize community well-being. Alice ChoiJD, 2026Hands-On Experience in Federal Public DefenseRecently, Alice embarked on an internship with the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the Northern District of California in San Francisco, driven by her belief in equitable legal representation for all individuals. “Too often, indigent individuals are unfairly treated within our legal system,” Alice reflects. “Federal public defenders play a crucial role in safeguarding their rights.” Reflecting on her early experiences at the Federal Public Defender’s office this summer, Alice shares a moment: “My first task involved helping draft a motion for compassionate release for a client who has served an excessively long prison sentence. He’s not only rehabilitated but also the sole available caregiver for his elderly, ailing mother. We don’t know yet whether the judge will grant the motion, but I’m very much hoping to see our client finally go home.” Advocating for Systematic ChangeWhen asked about the impact of this internship on her career aspirations, Alice is resolute. “This experience reaffirms my commitment to addressing systemic injustices. It parallels my work in education, where I witnessed firsthand how systemic failures contribute to crime.” “We need to rethink how we approach criminal justice and prioritize community well-being,” she asserts passionately. As Alice Choi continues her journey at Berkeley Law, her dedication to public service and advocacy serves as an inspiration to her peers and a beacon of hope for those seeking justice in our society.