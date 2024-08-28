From Classroom to Courtroom: Berkeley Law Student’s Fight for Justice

JD candidate at UC Berkeley School of Law, Alice Choi, exemplifies resilience and commitment to public service amidst her educational journey. Originally on track to graduate in 2025, Alice took a year-long maternity leave, adjusting her graduation timeline to 2026. Her path to Berkeley Law was influenced by a deep-rooted desire to continue serving the community she has grown to call home.

“I moved to the Bay Area fifteen years ago to work with Teach For America and built a life here,” Alice explains. “Berkeley Law stood out to me because of its strong commitment to public service, which resonates with my career goals.”