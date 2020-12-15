Extension of the Deadline for Graduate Students to Change Their Grading Option

Extension to Change Grading Option

The Graduate Council has approved an extension of the deadline for students to change their grading option for a course. Please check with your department’s Graduate Student Affairs Officer (GSAO) about any changes to your grading option. Your department may have limits on the number of courses you may change to a Satisfactory/Unsatisfactory grade.



Fall 2020 Semester : The fall deadline has passed, but late or retroactive changes may be requested according to Graduate Division procedures (see Procedure to Change Grade Option); Contact your department’s GSAO if you would like to make changes to your grading option.

Spring 2021 Semester: Graduate students may change the S/U grading option themselves via CalCentral. The deadline for spring 2021 has been extended to April 29, 2021. Graduate Student Affairs Officers may change a student’s course enrollment, unit count, and grading option as well. Instructors must continue to maintain and submit records of letter grades earned.

Please direct any questions to Linda Song (lhsong@berkeley.edu), Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs in the Graduate Division.