Diversity and Community Fellow attends Sacramento Advocacy Day with University of California Graduate and Professional Council!

Anna Judson attends Sacramento AdvocacyIn her commitment to advancing the interests of UC Berkeley’s graduate students, Anna Judson participated in the University of California Graduate and Professional Council’s Sacramento Advocacy Day. During this event, UCGPC engaged in policy discussions aimed at enhancing support for graduate students, focusing on critical areas such as Housing, Mental Health, Basic Needs, Diversity in Higher Education, Support for Undocumented Students, and Student Parents. UCGPC's mission UCGPC’s mission is to represent the graduate communities during Board of Regents meetings, lead coalitions with national organizations, and engage with each campus’s Graduate Student Assembly. They welcome and are seeking more student involvement in these advocacy efforts.