Disabled Students are always welcome at Cal Performances

Cal Performances, the world class performing arts presenter at Berkeley, strives to provide a welcoming and safe environment for all people with disabilities. Accommodations ranging from assistive listening devices to accessible seating and sign language interpretation are described on the accessibility page of Cal Performances website at https://calperformances.org/accessibility.

Additionally, all UC Berkeley students can access exclusive discounts, including half-price tickets for every event and, new this year, $10 tickets for the most desirable seats in the theater for ten exclusive events as part of Cal Performances’ Golden Bear Circle program. Flex passes for UCB students offer four, six, or eight tickets to world-class performances for just $15 per ticket. More information about UCB student tickets and discounts is available at calperformances.org/ucb-students.

Students with disabilities are invited to contact the Cal Performances Ticket Office where a manager will work to provide any accommodations needed for the best experience possible so that all UC Berkeley students may enjoy the best the performing arts have to offer. The Cal Performances ticket office can be reached at tickets@calperformances.org or 510-642-9988.