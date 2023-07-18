Congratulations to Our GSI Award Recipients and Their Faculty Mentors

Join us in congratulating the recipients of the 2023 Outstanding GSI Award, the Teaching Effectiveness Award, and the Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs.

These awards, sponsored by the Graduate Division’s GSI Teaching & Resource Center and the Graduate Council’s Advisory Committee for GSI Affairs, acknowledge the outstanding contributions that GSIs make to the educational mission of the University and the exceptional work that faculty do in providing mentorship in teaching to GSIs.

The Outstanding GSI (OGSI) Award honors approximately 350 GSIs who were nominated by their teaching departments for their excellence in teaching. See this year’s OGSI recipients listed by department.

Fourteen GSIs are selected annually for the Teaching Effectiveness Award. For this award, all Outstanding GSIs from the current and previous year are invited to submit a one-page essay describing a teaching problem they encountered, a pedagogical solution they devised to address this issue, and the means by which they evaluated the impact of the intervention. See the recipients of this year’s Teaching Effectiveness Award and read their essays!

Hundreds of one-page award-winning TEA essays from previous years can be found on the GSI Teaching & Resource Center website and can be easily adapted for use by GSIs. Many GSIs have reported that these ideas have helped them be more effective instructors without reinventing the wheel. Essays can be sorted by department, year, name, and teaching ideas.

The Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs honors up to three faculty members annually who have demonstrated excellence in mentoring GSIs in teaching. All nominations come directly from GSIs. See this year’s award recipients and past recipients, and consider nominating a faculty mentor this coming year!