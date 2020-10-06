Write for the Berkeley Science Review

Are you interested in learning more about the science writing process and improving your science communication skills? The Berkeley Science Review is a science publication created by UC Berkeley graduate students for a general audience. We publish a semesterly magazine and an ongoing blog. We are currently looking for article pitches for our blog.

Write an article for the blog

Blogging is highly flexible in both commitment and style, and we are looking for all kinds of science-related posts, with or without a Berkeley connection. Recent blog posts can be found here. Please email Maiko Kitaoka at mkitaoka@berkeley. edu if you are interested. We accept blog pitches on a rolling basis.

For more information on how to submit a pitch, please take a look at our online guide for authors and our blogging guide.

What if I don’t know what to write?

If you want to pitch an article but aren’t sure what to write about, check out our suggested idea list (includes both magazine and blog), or get in touch if you’re having trouble deciding. We only ask that authors avoid writing about their own work.

We’re looking forward to hearing from you!