What you need to know about the new UC Library Search

UC Library Search has officially landed.

The new platform, launched Tuesday, July 27, makes it easier for you to find and borrow resources from libraries not just at Berkeley, but across the University of California system.

Want to learn more? Let’s break it down.

UC Library Search is your all-in-one platform for discovery.

UC Library Search makes things easier for you.

Using UC Library Search, you can explore the UC Berkeley Library collections and, at the same time, the collections of libraries across the state of California and the world. You’ll be able to access materials from all 10 UC libraries, UC’s two off-campus storage complexes (the Northern Regional Library Facility, NRLF, and the Southern Regional Library Facility, SRLF), and collections worldwide.

Yes, this means Melvyl and OskiCat — after years of distinguished service — have retired. UC Library Search also replaces UC-eLinks, Start Your Search, and eJournals search.

No need to create a new account.

Voila! Just like that, your OskiCat account has automatically become a UC Library Search account. In other words: There’s nothing you need to do before you start searching!

Interlibrary lending is streamlined.

If you used Melvyl to place interlibrary loan requests, you’ll now (starting Aug. 25) use the “Request Through Interlibrary Loan” link in UC Library Search. A form will pop up where you can place your requests.

UC Library Search has the added benefits of single sign-on, and you’ll be able to select any UC campus library — whichever is the most convenient for you — as your pickup location.

A new way to request articles in databases.

To request articles in a library database, you’ll now use the new “Get it at UC” button which will appear in place of UC-eLinks . When you click the “Get it at UC” button, you’ll be taken to the full text of the article, when available, or you can make an interlibrary loan request via the “Request Through Interlibrary Loan” link.

A note: In article databases, the “UC-eLinks” button will be replaced gradually by “Get it at UC.” The transition should be complete this fall.

Need help? The Library can teach you how to use UC Library Search.

UC Library Search is user-friendly, but librarians will help ease the transition by providing training opportunities. Faculty: Reach out to arrange training here, or contact your department’s library liaison to request a workshop for you and your students during class time.

The launch is just the beginning: As time goes on, UC Library Search will continue to evolve, and the Library will be here to help along the way.

In the meantime, head to UC Library Search, and enjoy a new way to explore the worlds of knowledge at Berkeley and far beyond.

Want to learn more? Check out an FAQ for UC Berkeley Library users and Berkeley’s UC Library Search help pages. Still have questions? Ask us.

See the July Grad News posting about the tools you used before July 27 and the tools that took their place.

Reminder: Major library services are on pause until 8/25; see Library’s COVID portal for details.