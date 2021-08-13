Student Tech Updates + Free Loaner Laptops, Webcams, and More

Free Loaner Laptops, Webcams & More – Students in need of a laptop or other technology hardware can apply to the Student Technology Equity Program (STEP) for a loaned device at no charge. STEP is now accepting applications on a rolling basis throughout the 2021-22 academic year, while supplies last. Fall 2021 applications will be accepted from July 6 to Nov. 24, 2021. View equipment offerings | Apply now

Connecting to campus Wi-Fi

Eduroam is now the primary Wi-Fi service for the best, most secure connection and access to the campus network. There are a few steps to follow, but once you have done this the first time, your device should automatically use eduroam whenever you are within an area where it is provided. See the Wi-Fi Services page for step-by-step instructions on how to connect.

Add and share your pronouns in Zoom.

Zoom users can now add pronouns to their profile and choose when to share them during meetings and webinars. Learn more about adding and sharing your pronouns .



Keep Teaching: Resources, Tools, and Training

Graduate Student Instructors can review these instructional support opportunities and catch up on the latest updates on Berkeley’s classroom technology to help prepare for the fall semester. To ease back into the classroom, RTL is also offering a back-to-campus workshop series open to all instructors and GSIs which starts next week.

New calendar RSVP options help hybrid teams connect

A recent update to Google Calendar helps meeting attendees inform organizers and other guests how they plan to attend the meeting: virtually or in a meeting room. The new RSVP options will help teams that work in hybrid modes determine the best medium for each meeting, while taking into account internal guidance from their respective departments. Learn how to respond to event invitations using these new options .