Student Adobe License Access Change

Beginning Fall 2021, all students (including student employees) who wish to receive an Adobe Creative Cloud license must submit a request. Adobe licenses are available at no cost. The request form became available on August 12, 2021. Pre-existing adobe licenses expired on August 15, 2021. Spring will require a new request. Read more on the Software at Berkeley website.

Here’s what you need to do:

Request your free Adobe license Wait for your license. Please do not buy any apps. Check your plan. If you see “Adobe for Enterprise UC Berkeley,” you have a license. Download apps via Adobe

Step-by-step student instructions



Reminder: Students do not need to buy Adobe apps. If students see a “Try/Buy” option, they should follow the instructions on the Adobe Software page for their free Adobe license.