Student Adobe License Access Change

| by

Beginning Fall 2021, all students (including student employees) who wish to receive an Adobe Creative Cloud license must submit a request. Adobe licenses are available at no cost. The request form became available on August 12, 2021. Pre-existing adobe licenses expired on August 15, 2021. Spring will require a new request. Read more on the Software at Berkeley website.

Here’s what you need to do:

  1. Request your free Adobe license
  2. Wait for your license. Please do not buy any apps. Check your plan. If you see “Adobe for Enterprise UC Berkeley,” you have a license.
  3. Download apps via Adobe

Step-by-step student instructions


Reminder: Students do not need to buy Adobe apps. If students see a “Try/Buy” option, they should follow the instructions on the Adobe Software page for their free Adobe license.

Categories: August 2021, Campus Announcements