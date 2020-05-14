Policies/Procedures for Summer and Fall Course Reserves

Here’s how to access course reserves in summer and fall:
Send your course reserve requests as soon as possible to ereserves@lists.berkeley.edu.
E-reserves only: We are not accepting print materials or DVDs for course reserves for either Summer or Fall 2020.
We will investigate whether materials are available online or can be acquired online and will consult with you about alternatives, if necessary.
Textbooks are often not available as multiple copies for a reasonable price. See our guide to Open, Free and Affordable Course Materials for alternatives, or contact your subject specialist.
Library workshops and consultations have moved online; contact your subject specialist or submit an online request form.
As always, 24/7 research assistance is available online as is the Library’s COVID-19 portal.