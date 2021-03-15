OskiCat and Melvyl are retiring: UC Library Search coming to libraries near you

Finding and borrowing books and other resources from libraries across the University of California system will soon get easier!

On July 27, a sweeping new project will unify Berkeley’s vast collections (physical and digital) and bring together the collections of libraries across UC’s 10 campuses under one virtual roof. UC Library Search, a new system for discovering and using library resources, will allow students, faculty, and others to:

Search the UC Berkeley Library collection and, at the same time, the collections of libraries across the state of California and the world. Using one unified system, patrons will be able to access materials from all 10 UC libraries, UC’s two off-campus storage complexes (the Northern Regional Library Facility, NRLF, and the Southern Regional Library Facility, SRLF), and collections worldwide.

Locate millions of print and online books, journal articles, databases, media, and other content.

Borrow and renew materials from any library in the UC system.

UC Library Search will replace Melvyl as the UC-wide library catalog. Other services that will be replaced by UC Library Search include: UC-eLinks, OskiCat, Start Your Search, and eJournals search.

Melvyl debuted in 1981, before most of our current students (and some faculty) were born. Behind the scenes, Melvyl relies on a complex patchwork system that connects multiple catalogs and databases in order to coordinate interlibrary loan(s) and full-text access. As several of these systems approached the end of their life spans, the UC Libraries recognized the technical unsustainability and inherent risks associated with keeping the Melvyl system. The planning for UC Library Search began in 2017.

UC Library Search will vastly improve the user experience of faculty, students, and researchers worldwide who need to access collections across the University of California system.

The Library will continue to update users on this exciting new project. Questions? Email ucbsils@lists.berkeley.edu.