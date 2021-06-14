Library Service Disruptions In Summer 2021

| by Corliss Lee

image of computer with UC Library search in itAs you know, OskiCat and Melvyl are retiring on July 27. In order to prepare for our new system, UC Library Search, and for reopening our libraries this Fall, we will have to pause some services.

Changes in Service, Summer 2021

Service Dates of Change
Oski Xpress Service paused July 16-30, 2021;
Service concludes August 13, 2021
Checking Out Materials Suspended July 26-27, 2021
Suspended August 13-24, 2021
Access to NRLF (storage facility) Suspended August 13-24, 2021
Interlibrary Loan Services
(borrowing from and lending to other libraries)		 Suspended July 27 – August 25, 2021
HathiTrust Emergency Temporary Access Services Concludes August 24, 2021

 

Questions? Contact ucbsils@ilsts.berkeley.edu

Categories: Campus Announcements, June 2021