Library Service Disruptions In Summer 2021

As you know, OskiCat and Melvyl are retiring on July 27. In order to prepare for our new system, UC Library Search, and for reopening our libraries this Fall, we will have to pause some services.
Changes in Service, Summer 2021
|Service
|Dates of Change
|Oski Xpress
|Service paused July 16-30, 2021;
Service concludes August 13, 2021
|Checking Out Materials
|Suspended July 26-27, 2021
Suspended August 13-24, 2021
|Access to NRLF (storage facility)
|Suspended August 13-24, 2021
|Interlibrary Loan Services
(borrowing from and lending to other libraries)
|Suspended July 27 – August 25, 2021
|HathiTrust Emergency Temporary Access Services
|Concludes August 24, 2021
Questions? Contact ucbsils@ilsts.berkeley.edu