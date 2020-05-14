Check Out Issue 38 of Berkeley Science Review

| by Hayley McCausland

Berkeley science review cover imageIssue 38 of the Berkeley Science Review (BSR) is here! 

The BSR is a science magazine run by graduate students that covers the groundbreaking research happening at Berkeley in a way that is accessible to everyone. 

Some highlights from this issue: 

  • Tracking global carbon in oceans
  • The challenges behind beneficial artificial intelligence
  • Profiles of four female professors at UC Berkeley
  • Tracking how evolution occurred in monarch butterflies 

The magazine can be viewed online at berkeleysciencereview.com. We are currently holding distribution of physical copies due to the COVID-19 restrictions. We will resume distribution as campus begins to open again. 

