Check Out Issue 38 of Berkeley Science Review

Issue 38 of the Berkeley Science Review (BSR) is here!
The BSR is a science magazine run by graduate students that covers the groundbreaking research happening at Berkeley in a way that is accessible to everyone.
Some highlights from this issue:
- Tracking global carbon in oceans
- The challenges behind beneficial artificial intelligence
- Profiles of four female professors at UC Berkeley
- Tracking how evolution occurred in monarch butterflies
The magazine can be viewed online at berkeleysciencereview.com. We are currently holding distribution of physical copies due to the COVID-19 restrictions. We will resume distribution as campus begins to open again.
In the meantime, follow us on Twitter and Facebook to stay updated on the latest.