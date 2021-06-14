Grad Students Wanted For Research Study About Equity In Cybersecurity

Sign up to be part of a study evaluating equity in cybersecurity this summer! The research is a study of the role of job descriptions and hiring policies in signaling the relevant skills for a diverse and competent cybersecurity workforce. This study is sponsored by UC Berkeley’s Center for LongTerm Cybersecurity whose mission is to help individuals and organizations address tomorrow’s information security challenges. The goal of the research is to gain insights to broaden cybersecurity opportunities to benefit women and historically under-represented students. The research will be conducted remotely between June 22-June 30, 2021 using online platforms.

Program participation:

Gain understanding of how your skills maybe relevant for Cybersecurity opportunities

A 2-hour commitment over summer 2021

A $50 completion award

Eligibility: