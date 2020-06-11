As we all spend our time around fewer people in real life, Cal Performances invites audiences on virtual journeys via Now, More Than Ever, a series of performing arts videos for a time of physical distancing. Curated by Cal Performances Executive and Artistic Director Jeremy Geffen, these recordings of great artists past and present serve as a reminder of the performing arts’ unsurpassed ability to express the power and potential of the human spirit—until, that is, we can share such moments together again, under the same roof.

Representative of the arts programming presented on Cal Performances’ stages during normal times, playlists include a wide range of music and dance videos including performances by American Ballet Theater, Rudolf Nureyev, Batsheva, Caetano Veloso, Ashle Bhosle, Marian Anderson, Orchestra e Coro del Teatro alla Scala, Lucerne Festival Orchestra, Sweet Honey in the Rock, and many others.

Check out the collection of video playlists on Cal Performances’ YouTube and Spotify pages, and sign up to receive the playlists weekly via email on the Cal Performances website.

Cal Performances encourages one and all to find time—each and every day—for the performing arts.