Call for Nominations: Graduate Mentoring Awards

Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards

The Graduate Division is accepting nominations for the Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards that honor early-career and late-career faculty members who exemplify UC Berkeley’s best practices for graduate mentoring.

The awards — $2,500 each — are funded by a generous donation from the estate of Carol D. Soc, a longtime staff member of the Graduate Division.

The nomination and selection procedures are explained here:

Nomination letters must be received electronically by Monday, February 17, 2025, 11:59 p.m. Nominators should signify their intent to nominate using this form. They will then be invited to a Box folder to submit a formal nomination.

Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs

The Graduate Council’s Advisory Committee for GSI Affairs and the Graduate Division’s GSI Teaching & Resource Center invite nominations for the 2024 Faculty Award for Outstanding Mentorship of GSIs. This award recognizes faculty (including both Senate and non-Senate faculty) who have provided GSIs outstanding mentorship in teaching at Berkeley and in preparing for teaching in future careers.

Nominations are sought directly from current and former GSIs. Nomination criteria and procedures can be found on the GSI Teaching & Resource Center website. The deadline for nominations is Monday, February 17, 2025, 11:59 p.m.