BNC Food Resources this Summer

With school not in session, the summer months can be difficult for students to find and utilize available resources. That’s why the Basic Needs Center has compiled a list of resources for students who need food support this summer: CalFresh Support for Students CalFresh is a federally funded program that provides eligible students up to $291/month to purchase food. In Person Open Hours are available to answer students questions and case issues: Mondays and Fridays 1-4pm (June 17th through August 2nd) Application Assistance Appointments and Virtual Open Hours are available at basicneeds.berkeley.edu/calfresh. To help determine eligibility, students can complete the CalFresh Prescreen. Monthly Pantries for Students Need some additional food resources while you are here for summer? The BNC Food Pantry will be open to all students (Undergraduate, Graduate, and Visiting Scholars) once a month on Thursdays: June 20th and July 25th from 1-5pm (closed 2:30-3pm for restock) We are located in the MLK Student Union and offer pantry staples such as rice, beans, milk, eggs, freezer items, and fresh produce! All you need is your Cal ID and a bag. See our website link above for hours and to sign up on the virtual line during open hours. For questions, please email: [email protected]. Additional Resources Community resources can be found on our website: https://basicneeds.berkeley.edu/food/other-food-resources. If students have additional basic needs concerns, they are welcome to fill out the BN Assistance Form. Our team will respond with resources and assistance.