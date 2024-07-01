BNC Food Resources this Summer

Need some additional food resources while you are here for summer? The BNC Food Pantry will be open to all students (Undergraduate, Graduate, and Visiting Scholars) once a month on Thursdays:

We are located in the MLK Student Union and offer pantry staples such as rice, beans, milk, eggs, freezer items, and fresh produce! All you need is your Cal ID and a bag. See our website link above for hours and to sign up on the virtual line during open hours. For questions, please email:

.