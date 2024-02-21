How to Complete Your Grad Student Tax Return (and Understand It, Too!)

Are you intimidated by the prospect of preparing your grad student tax return? Are you confused by the tax forms you received from your institution or funding agency – or the forms you didn’t? This workshop breaks down how to calculate your taxable income from your salary, stipend, fellowship, grant, and/or scholarships; minimize your tax liability using education tax benefits; and report your income, qualified education expenses, and estimated tax paid on your tax return.

This workshop is intended for graduate students who are US citizens, permanent residents, or residents for tax purposes. It will also touch on some special tax situations that may apply to students under the age of 24 and/or who finished their bachelor’s degrees in 2023.

This asynchronous workshop will be capped at 125 students, so register while there are still spots left! Upon registering, you will receive your login information over email. After logging in to the workshop, you can access the module videos, transcripts, and worksheets. There are also Q&A opportunities throughout tax season; the answers to all submitted questions are added to the workshop