April Cal Performances: Jazzmeia Horn and Renée Fleming

Thursday, April 22, 7 p.m. PDT | Debut Watch Party

Following the debut, this performance will be available to view on demand for three months, from April 23 through July 21, 2021.

Jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn took first place in the 2013 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition and then won the 2015 Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Competition, the highest accolade available to a young jazz musician. Horn’s 2017 debut album, A Social Call, landed in Billboard’s jazz Top 10. Her follow-up release, Love and Liberation, was nominated for a 2020 Grammy and features original compositions and standards from the Great American Songbook, traditional spirituals, and modern R&B.

Tickets: $5 tickets are available for UC Berkeley students. Other tickets: $15 for a single viewer, $30 for two viewers, and $60 per household viewing.

Thursday, April 29, 7 p.m. (PDT)

Following the debut, this program will be available to view on demand for three months, from April 30 through July 28, 2021.

As part of Cal Performances’ 2020/21 Illuminations—“Music and the Mind” programming, soprano Renée Fleming presents a combination discussion-performance as part of her ongoing creative collaborations with researchers, scholars, and scientists. Fleming has made the relationship between music and the human brain the subject of much of her recent work, and in 2020 launched a live-streamed series of conversations with leaders and practitioners working at the intersection of music, neuroscience, and healthcare. In this special recital/presentation, with musicians to be announced as well as with UC Berkeley Professor of Neuroscience Ehud Isacoff, PhD, Fleming offers insights into music’s potential for healing and transformation, performing musical selections with piano accompaniment from her repertoire.

This performance is part of the Illuminations: Music and the Mind series.

