Apply to be a Graduate Diversity & Community Fellow in the Graduate Division

Graduate Diversity & Community Fellowship

Diversity and Community Fellows advance and implement the diversity and inclusion goals of Office for Graduate Diversity and the Graduate Division. Critical components of this work include but are not limited to, supporting an inclusive graduate community and enhancing the cultural, academic, and professional experience of historically underrepresented students (e.g., students of color, low income and first generation college students, and LGBTQ+ students, undocumented students, etc.). Fellows will work across and within academic units to create healthy communities for graduate students.

Fellows will report directly to Assistant Dean for Diversity, Martha Chavez, and will collaborate with other members of the Office for Graduate Diversity.

Fellows will receive a $7,500 stipend per academic year.

