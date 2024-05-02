Apply for the Future of Higher Education Postdoc Program

The UC Berkeley Future of Higher Education (FHE) Postdoctoral Fellowship Program seeks applications for a two-year Postdoctoral Fellowship program from scholars in any discipline with a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley who have interest in a career in higher education administration.

This postdoctoral fellowship is reserved for scholars who earned or will earn their Ph.D. in recent years. To apply, a candidate must have completed all requirements for their doctoral degree by August 31, 2024. Fellows are expected to be in Berkeley for the duration of the postdoc.

The program provides two tracks for applicants: the Leadership and Strategic Initiatives Track and the Student Experience Track.

In keeping with the campus postdoc salary scale, the salary for this postdoc will be $64,480 plus benefits including a $2000 professional development fund

How to Apply

Read more about this postdoc and start your application.

If you have any questions about this postdoctoral fellowship, please email [email protected].