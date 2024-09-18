Announcing Gabriel Trujillo Memorial Field Work Scholarship Recipients

Nathan Anthony Tilton

Nathan Anthony Tilton, MA (he/him), identifies as a service dog handler, chair user, neurodivergent, and disabled veteran. He serves as the Associate Director at UC Berkeley’s Disability Lab and is a PhD student in Cultural Anthropology. His research interests include disability anthropology, veteran health, critical disability studies, postcolonial studies, crip time, and military ecologies. Nate’s work focuses on the ways in which institutions disable people, with a particular emphasis on the environmental and health impacts of former and current US military bases in the Philippines and Guam. His research highlights the experiences and counternarratives of Indigenous and local communities, aligning with Gabriel Trujillo’s legacy of honoring Indigenous stewardship and fieldwork. By documenting the lasting effects of militarization on these communities, Nate seeks to empower those often marginalized in academic discourse, continuing Gabriel’s commitment to uplifting Indigenous perspectives.