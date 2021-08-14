AIGP Indigenous/Native Community Luncheon

UC Berkeley’s American Indian Graduate Program is hosting a luncheon for students who self-identify with the Native Community at Anthony Hall on August 26, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. This event will also be celebrating Anthony Hall as the UC Berkeley Native American Community Center on campus.

After this luncheon, students are welcome to join the Graduate Division Open House in Sproul Hall and the Graduate Student Welcome Event from 5-7 p.m. on Sproul Plaza. Read more about these two events.

If you have any questions about this event, please email aigp@berkeley.edu.