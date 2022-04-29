A Thirst for Education and Autism Advocacy Lead Hari Srinivasan to Prestigious Soros Ph.D. Fellowship

For any UC Berkeley undergraduate, even the most talented, applying and getting into graduate school is an arduous and anxiety-ridden endeavor. For underrepresented, marginalized students whose educational journey typically lacks the support systems enjoyed by more advantaged mainstream students, it’s an even greater challenge.

Now imagine that journey for someone who is not only a child of immigrants but whose regressive autism as a toddler meant loss of most developmental milestones, especially speech, and bounced him around special education classrooms where by the 7th grade he was still being taught to spell three-letter words, with no path to a high school diploma or college.

And yet, this amazing someone — Hari Srinivasan — has recently been awarded a prestigious Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans and has been accepted into the neuroscience Ph.D. program at Vanderbilt University. He will be the first-ever minimally-speaking autistic to enter a Ph.D. program.

Hari’s remarkable journey to graduate school is, above all, an epic example of fortitude and an unyielding quest for knowledge. It also underscores the value and necessity of support systems that recognize talent and give promising yet disabled or otherwise marginalized students the ability and encouragement to achieve their highest potential.

Hari’s disability is impossible to ignore and as such, has shut doors even before he had a chance to knock. His autism impacts his fine motor skills and speech (he prefers the label “minimally-speaking” since he can speak about a dozen words or phrases around very basic wants) as well as sensory dysregulation, body coordination, and body schema perception, all of which contribute to a high level of anxiety. Autism is a spectrum condition and there are many autistics in college today, but Hari notes that it’s extremely rare to find an autistic with his level of communication challenges in higher education.

Being excluded, denied opportunities, and hearing “NO” can be a constant for autistics and others with disabilities. “There is this huge problem of low expectations that has seeped into every aspect of disability education and support,” he said. “Especially if you are perceived to be ‘more disabled.’” As he wrote in his blog, “For much of my schooling years, education was like the candy in the candy store with me staring longingly at it through the window.”

A combination of resourceful parents who sought innovative educational solutions while still keeping him connected to his cultural roots, and alternative communication technology finally put Hari on the path toward mainstream higher education. A move to a charter school where he was high school valedictorian, along with winning multiple awards for his creative writing, and, then to community college, finally led to acceptance at Berkeley as a transfer student.

This May, Hari graduates Phi Beta Kappa and Psi Chi from UC Berkeley majoring in psychology with a disability studies minor. He, along with his friend David Teplitz, are the first two nonspeaking/minimally speaking autistics to have been accepted into and graduate from UC Berkeley.

Among Hari’s many achievements, as a Berkeley Haas Scholar, he conducted independent research on the autistic experience of awe under the mentorship of Professor Dacher Keltner and since 2018 has been the lead student instructor for a semester-long DeCal class on autism with the support of Professor Stephen Hinshaw. He is the Frist Center for Autism & Innovation’s first-ever distinguished visiting fellow, serving in that role from July 2021 to June 2022.

This April, Hari was honored with the 2021-22 Psychology Departmental Citation Award given to the top undergraduate in the department based on all aspects of academic life. He will be giving a short speech using his text-speech app during the Psychology Department Commencement Ceremony on May 19th.

Hari doesn’t minimize the work it has taken to get where he is today.