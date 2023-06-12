June 12, 2023

2023 Graduate Mentoring Awards

By Riley Lehren Chavez

Mentorship is a vital tool for many students at UC Berkeley, often offering transformative effects on the academic success, well-being, and overall student experience. While many Berkeley faculty and graduate students lend helping hands, the below recipients of this year’s Graduate Mentoring Awards have gone above and beyond in their commitment to supporting the Berkeley community. The Graduate Mentoring Awards were presented by Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division, Lisa García Bedolla, at a ceremony on April 26, 2023.

Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards

The Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards, established in 2007, recognize UC Berkeley faculty for their vital role in mentoring graduate students and training future faculty.

2023 Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards
Early-Career Faculty Winner

  • Fumi Okiji, Assistant Professor, Rhetoric

Late-Career Faculty Winner

  • Daniel Fletcher, Purnendu Chatterjee Chair in Engineering Biological Systems, Bioengineering

Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Awards

The Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Award honors members of the Berkeley faculty and teaching staff who have shown an outstanding commitment to mentoring, advising, and supporting graduate students.

2023 Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Awards

  • Diana Bautista, Professor, Department of Molecular and Cell Biology
  • Clancy Wilmott, Assistant Professor, Geography/Berkeley Center for New Media
  • José Pablo Vázquez-Medina, Assistant Professor, Integrative Biology

The Outstanding Graduate Student Peer Mentor Award honors Berkeley graduate and professional students who have shown an outstanding commitment to mentoring, advising, and generally supporting either undergraduate students or their fellow graduate students.

2023 Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Award

  • Mitzia E. Martinez Castellanos, Ph.D. Student, Jurisprudence and Social Policy Program at Berkeley Law School
  • Naniette H. Coleman, Ph.D. Candidate, Sociology
  • Jason Cheng-Hsiang Hsu, Ph.D. Candidate, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences
  • Teresita Cruz Vital, Ph.D Candidate, Economics