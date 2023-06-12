2023 Graduate Mentoring Awards

Mentorship is a vital tool for many students at UC Berkeley, often offering transformative effects on the academic success, well-being, and overall student experience. While many Berkeley faculty and graduate students lend helping hands, the below recipients of this year’s Graduate Mentoring Awards have gone above and beyond in their commitment to supporting the Berkeley community. The Graduate Mentoring Awards were presented by Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division, Lisa García Bedolla, at a ceremony on April 26, 2023.