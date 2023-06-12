2023 Graduate Mentoring Awards

Mentorship is a vital tool for many students at UC Berkeley, often offering transformative effects on the academic success, well-being, and overall student experience. While many Berkeley faculty and graduate students lend helping hands, the below recipients of this year’s Graduate Mentoring Awards have gone above and beyond in their commitment to supporting the Berkeley community. The Graduate Mentoring Awards were presented by Vice Provost for Graduate Studies and Dean of the Graduate Division, Lisa García Bedolla, at a ceremony on April 26, 2023. Previous SlideNext Slide Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring AwardsThe Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards, established in 2007, recognize UC Berkeley faculty for their vital role in mentoring graduate students and training future faculty. 2023 Carol D. Soc Distinguished Graduate Student Mentoring Awards Early-Career Faculty Winner Fumi Okiji, Assistant Professor, Rhetoric Late-Career Faculty Winner Daniel Fletcher, Purnendu Chatterjee Chair in Engineering Biological Systems, Bioengineering Fumi Okiji receiving award from Lisa García Bedolla. Daniel Fletcher receiving award from Lisa García Bedolla. Fumi Okiji with students. Daniel Fletcher with students. Previous Slide Fumi Okiji receiving award from Lisa García Bedolla. Next Slide Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor AwardsThe Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Award honors members of the Berkeley faculty and teaching staff who have shown an outstanding commitment to mentoring, advising, and supporting graduate students. 2023 Graduate Assembly Faculty Mentor Awards Diana Bautista, Professor, Department of Molecular and Cell Biology Clancy Wilmott, Assistant Professor, Geography/Berkeley Center for New Media José Pablo Vázquez-Medina, Assistant Professor, Integrative Biology Diana Bautista with students. Clancy Wilmott with students. José Pablo Vázquez-Medina at GMA ceremony. Previous SlideDiana Bautista with students. Next Slide The Outstanding Graduate Student Peer Mentor Award honors Berkeley graduate and professional students who have shown an outstanding commitment to mentoring, advising, and generally supporting either undergraduate students or their fellow graduate students. 2023 Outstanding Graduate Peer Mentor Award Mitzia E. Martinez Castellanos, Ph.D. Student, Jurisprudence and Social Policy Program at Berkeley Law School Naniette H. Coleman, Ph.D. Candidate, Sociology Jason Cheng-Hsiang Hsu, Ph.D. Candidate, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences Teresita Cruz Vital, Ph.D Candidate, Economics Mitzia E. Martinez Castellanos Naniette H. Coleman Jason Cheng-Hsiang Hsu Teresita Cruz Vital Previous SlideMitzia E. Martinez Castellanos Next Slide