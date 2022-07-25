Spanish Speaking Grads Bring Labs to Life

Science at Cal is thrilled to announce the premiere of our six-part Spanish-language video series Un Vistazo al Laboratorio (A look into the Lab). Three of the 6 videos feature graduate students, including Ixchel González-Ramírez and Kirsten Isabel Verster, both from the Department of Integrative Biology, and Luis E. Valentin-Alvarado from the Department of Plant and Microbial Biology.

This work is critical in highlighting diverse experiences at UC Berkeley, the strength of diverse voices in STEM, and the international, cross-cultural nature of scientific thought and progress.

This series was created in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in San Francisco as a part of the Bay Area Science Festival. Each video follows a UC Berkeley scientist through their laboratory. The goal: To demystify scientific careers while also giving the Spanish-speaking public an opportunity to have a closer experience with scientists and real scientific activities. The graduate students featured in the videos participated in science communication training and personalized storyboarding sessions.

Learn more at our website and watch all of the videos on the Vistazo playlist.

Interested in participating in Science at Cal programs? We invite you to fill out this form in order to express your interest and get involved in future Science at Cal events!

Interested in Science Communication training? Email us at ScienceatCal@berkeley.edu to request Science at Cal visit your department!