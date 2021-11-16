Introducing the Stern Health Sciences Fellowship Program

The Stern Health Sciences Fellowship program was created to pave the way for new innovation by supporting graduate students in leading-edge research while, at the same time, addressing the urgency of human health needs by making increased funds available immediately. The program was conceived and established through a generous donation by Eric H. Stern, B.S. Business Administration, Chair of the Graduate Division Executive Advisory Committee, and a Trustee of the UCBF Board.

The program launched in 2020, naming an inaugural graduate student cohort of eight fellows. Stern Health Sciences Fellows conduct research in health sciences fields within disciplines across campus. Due to the pandemic, the fellows convened in Zoom meetups to build an interdisciplinary community and resource network. They shared tips and hobbies adopted during shelter-in-place as well as health science resources. To keep in touch and up to date on lectures and events that were happening, a slack channel was created.

This year, the program welcomed eight more talented Stern Fellows, adding to the inaugural cohort. The full contingent of fellows welcomed the opportunity to meet in person at the Stern Fellows Meet & Greet to continue their community building and information sharing. Topics of conversation included suggestions for choosing principal investigators and the makeup of dissertation committee members as well as health care options and the wealth of health sciences research across the many disciplines. A shared interest in wine led to plans for a Napa Valley wine tour in the spring.