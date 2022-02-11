Meet New Graduate Division Staff

The Graduate Division is excited to extend a warm welcome to new staff Robyn Marren, Director of Business Operations and Jennifer Denton, Director of Communications! Learn more about each of them, including what they’re looking forward to in their new roles.

Robyn Marren, Director of Business Operations

Robyn Crisp Marren, MA, (MBA, May 2022) will serve as the Graduate Division’s Director of Business Operations and joins us from South Carolina after many years at Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Prior to working in higher education, she worked for corporations including Amoco Corporation as a Business Analyst in their corporate headquarters in Chicago, and Acxiom Corporation as an Organizational Development Associate. As Chief Operations Director at Lenoir-Rhyne University, she led the functions of business office, human resources, information technology, security, maintenance, food service and Title IX. She recently completed 30 hours of instruction to obtain a certificate in equity, diversity and inclusion from the Lenoir-Rhyne Equity & Diversity Institute.

“I look forward to getting to know all the staff and faculty in the Graduate Division,” said Robyn. “I will be relocating in April, and I look forward to the casual conversations that occur on campus (and not behind a zoom lens).

When she’s not working, Robyn enjoys working out, riding bikes, fishing and cooking dinners with her two daughters: Parker is a junior at Anderson University, in Anderson, SC, and Kennedy is completing her senior year of high school in Lexington, SC. Robyn and her husband Brian are looking forward to relocating to the Bay Area and exploring all that Northern California has to offer.

Jennifer Denton, Director of Communications

Jennife r Denton joins the Graduate Division as the new Director of Communications. UC Berkeley has been Jen’s professional home for over 10 years. Prior to her start with the Graduate Division, she spent seven years in the Division of Student Affairs as Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications Strategy. There she was able to really exercise her passion for helping students navigate Berkeley from orientation to graduation through communications strategies.

She also brings experience in marketing student services like recreation and wellness as well as a background in the private sector in marketing and business development. Jen is excited to bring her experience and passion for student service to the Graduate Division and looks forward to collaborating with her peers along with students.

Jen holds a bachelor’s degree in communications, media studies from California State University, Sacramento. When she’s not working or wrangling her daughters (Lucy, 5 and Emmylou, 1.5) you can find her in the garden or taking a motorcycle ride with her husband Paul.