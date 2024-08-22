Register for Upcoming Student Events

We can't wait to meet you!We are so glad to have seen so many of you tuning in to Virtual NGSO. Thank you for taking the time! If you missed a session we will be sharing presentation decks soon, or you can browse the Graduate Student Resource Guide to connect with many campus offerings. We know you are gearing up for the start of the semester. We hope you can join us for our annual event. Grad-stravaganza – September 4 You won’t want to miss this! Join us on September 4 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. for Grad-Stravaganza, a family-friendly, in-person welcome event at the Campanile. Enjoy free food, music, activities, crafts and giveaways! Come meet other graduate students and our staff. We look forward to welcoming you to campus. Register for Grad-stravaganzaLisa García Bedolla Vice Provost for Graduate Studies Dean of the Graduate Division Professor in the School of Education New Student EventsAugust 19Graduate Student Resources Browse the Graduate Student Resource Guide to connect with many campus offerings. August 13Receive Funds Faster What’s the fastest way to receive your stipend or financial aid refund? August 1Required Sexual Violence and Sexual Harassement Prevention Training You may recall receiving an email last week about required training. Please review that email carefully, and make time to complete the requirement to avoid enrollment holds. Note: some programs are exempt from this requirement. Upcoming Events August 27New Graduate Student Orientation Join us for in-person orientation sessions hosted by the Graduate Division and valuable campus resources. The day includes lunch and a resource fair. September 3OGD Welcome Reception Connect with the Office for Graduate Diversity and mingle with new and continuing students. Chat with various graduate affinity groups such as the First-Gen Low-Income (FGLI) Grads, Black Graduate Student Association (BGSA) and more. September 4Grad-Stravaganza Our annual kick off to the new academic year for all UC Berkeley graduate students areas of study to simply have some fun. Enjoy music, free food, giveaways, family friendly activities and opportunities to meet fellow graduate students. September 5Inclusive Excellence Open House Stop by this new space made especially for graduate students. Connect with OGD staff, and fellow graduate students. Get a guided tour and free food. First 100 attendees to receive a free shirt!