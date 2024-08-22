Register for Upcoming Student Events

We are so glad to have seen so many of you tuning in to Virtual NGSO. Thank you for taking the time!

If you missed a session we will be sharing presentation decks soon, or you can browse the Graduate Student Resource Guide to connect with many campus offerings.

We know you are gearing up for the start of the semester. We hope you can join us for our annual event.

Grad-stravaganza – September 4

You won’t want to miss this! Join us on September 4 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. for Grad-Stravaganza, a family-friendly, in-person welcome event at the Campanile. Enjoy free food, music, activities, crafts and giveaways! Come meet other graduate students and our staff. We look forward to welcoming you to campus.