Upcoming Office Hour Events for Prospective Graduate Students

The graduate application process can be daunting – from simply starting the process to the specific requirements needed to apply, a little guidance goes a long way. That’s why our Graduate Admissions Team has coordinated two virtual office hours to aid in the journey to applying! See below for more details on the two info-sessions happening Monday, June 10 and Wednesday, July 10.

Admissions office hours for working professionals.

Monday, June 10, 2024 at 5:30 PM until 6:30 PM

If you’ve been out of academia for a while and have questions about the application process, this is for you! Join us for a one-hour info session designed specifically for working professionals. Our Graduate Admissions Team will be there to help answer your application questions.

Admissions office hours for international applicants

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 at 4:00 PM until 5:00 PM

Curious about what it takes to apply to UC Berkeley as an international applicant? Join us for a one-hour informational session designed specifically for international applicants. We will have a representative from the Berkeley International Office and a student panel to help answer your application questions.