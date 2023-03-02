Destiny is Calling – Meant to be at Berkeley

When Kenneth Ng’etich began his search for the perfect university to complete his master’s in journalism, remnants of a particular school were at the top of his mind. Growing up in Nairobi, Kenya, he listened to one of his relatives constantly praise UC Berkeley and how it was among her top choices for studying abroad. After all those years, Kenneth’s first instinct was to research this college he had heard so much about, and he learned that it had an esteemed master’s program for journalism. Being reunited with the idea of this university felt like destiny, and Kenneth decided he had to apply. When he finally received his decision letter, a rush of emotions washed over him. The disbelief, the excitement, the overwhelming sense of accomplishment; Kenneth had been accepted into the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.

In his time at UC Berkeley, Kenneth is continuously reminded why he chose this university over any other. His “lifelong love affair with the written and spoken word” meant that his sights had always been set on a career in journalism, but he also had a longing to do things differently and think outside the box. UC Berkeley offered Kenneth this opportunity via the journalism program’s diverse and supportive community that uplifts efforts to go about journalism creatively.