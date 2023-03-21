Berkeley is a Fulbright Top Producing Institution — Meet Two Recipients

What inspired you to choose this area of study (at Berkeley)?

UC Berkeley is one of the top universities for comparative politics and benefits from having many renowned faculty members. Many of the leading scholars on Latin American politics graduated from our program and have gone on to successful careers in academic and non-academic careers.

I choose to focus on comparative politics and Latin America because I believe no one country has a monopoly on good ideas and understanding how different countries approach the same problem is essential for creative problem solving. The region is a source of successful policy innovations, including conditional cash transfers, which were first pioneered in Mexico and Brazil. As someone whose parents are from Mexico and Guatemala, I do not see my research as an abstract exercise, but something that has the potential to impact and shape the lives of many people.

Tell us about your path to becoming a Fulbright scholar. How did you learn about the program? What motivated you to apply?

I went to a small liberal arts institution which emphasized internationalism and being a “global citizen” of the world. Unfortunately, I did not learn about the Fulbright program until after I graduated. I promised myself that I would apply when I went to graduate school after I did my research, and subsequently went down a “rabbit hole” talking to former alumni and reading about all the cool projects Fulbrighters have undertaken. In many ways, I applied to the Fulbright Program because the program shares many of my values: a natural curiosity for the world and getting to know new people and cultures.

Describe your research proposal/plan for which you were awarded. What do you plan to do next? How will your research positively impact the community and beyond?

My project analyzes the political motivations for the implementation, or lack thereof, of COVID-19 policies (e.g., mask mandates, social distancing, business closures, etc.) in Brazilian municipalities. The current literature focuses on two conventional explanations: political alignment and health state capacity as the reason why mayors choose to implement certain policies and not others. My research suggests that these explanations only partially explain the implementation of pandemic measures. The next stage of my research, which I will undertake thanks to Fulbright, is to interview mayors, city council members, and health secretaries to understand what conditions local leaders faced in the first few months of the pandemic. Understanding the factors of political decision-making, during a crisis, is crucial to prepare for the next pandemic or crisis, which will save lives in the long run.