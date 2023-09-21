Berkeley faculty support graduate students like me

My name is Tsegereda Esatu, and I’m a Ph.D. candidate at UC Berkeley. I’d love to tell you how the Berkeley community has supported me in my drive for excellence.

I was born and raised in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. As a child, I was interested in science and math, and developed an interest in engineering.

At 17, I moved to the U.S. to finish high school because there are more opportunities in engineering for me here. Moving to a new country as a teenager was really hard. I had to leave my family, my friends, and everything I knew. There was a language barrier and, of course, culture shock.

However, during my junior year at Jackson State University, I was accepted for an internship at Berkeley. I found myself surrounded by outstanding people who were smart and amazing. I was really interested in the research I was doing, and I received a scholarship to attend the University as a Ph.D. student.

When I started my graduate studies, I didn’t know exactly what I wanted to work on. But a very supportive professor mentored my growth, not only as a researcher but as a woman in a field that’s mostly dominated by male researchers and engineers.